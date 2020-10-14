Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2020 | 9:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda wrap up Radhe ahead of the schedule

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Salman Khan and the team of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai kicked off their final schedule earlier in October. After more than six months, the actor returned to the sets and began filming in a very different environment altogether. Now, the team has wrapped up the film ahead of the schedule.

Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda wrap up Radhe ahead of the schedule

According to a daily, the actors filmed at three different locations - action scenes at ND Studios, a song between Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Aamby Valley, and patchwork at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. The crew was divided into three teams who were prepared at different locations. As soon as the actors arrived, the work began. That is why the filming wrapped up ahead of the schedule. No positive cases were diagnosed on the sets of Radhe.

The song was choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and composed by Sajid-Wajid. Sajid Khan was in attendance during the shoot and Salman and the team celebrated late composer Wajid Khan's birthday on the sets.

As per the daily, the major portion of the film was being edited amid the lockdown. So the post-production work continued in this pandemic. The plan is to complete the final cut by December end.

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to arrive on Eid 2020. The story revolves around Salman Khan who takes on a Goa-based gangster played by Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhu Dheva.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan flies down South Korea’s biggest star-stuntman Kwon Tae-Ho for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

Payal Ghosh agrees to apologize to Richa…

Sonu Sood launches an initiative to support…

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification