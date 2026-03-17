Actor Salman Khan recently announced a significant update to his upcoming war drama, revealing its new title as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The project was earlier known as Battle of Galwan, and the revised name points to a noticeable shift in tone and messaging.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi to undergo 40-day reshoot, new song in the works: Report

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the 2020 India-China military clash in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan will portray late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in the film, which initially began shooting in Ladakh in September 2025 and was close to completion by December the same year.

However, the project is currently undergoing extensive changes. According to a Mid-Day report, the team has been reshooting portions of the film in Mumbai since February 2026, with nearly 40 days of additional work planned. The revised schedule includes filming new sequences aimed at reshaping the narrative.

One of the notable additions is a Chinese-language song, which will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song is expected to be filmed featuring Salman Khan once it is finalised and recorded.

The changes are reportedly influenced by evolving geopolitical circumstances. Reportedly, the makers revisited the film’s approach in light of a cautious easing in relations between India and China. Given the sensitivity surrounding the Galwan conflict, the team is said to have opted for a narrative that places greater emphasis on themes of peace, harmony and the human cost of war, rather than focusing solely on the conflict itself.

With its revised title, additional scenes and new thematic direction, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace seems to be shaping up differently from its original conception.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The real reason why Salman Khan changed the title of Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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