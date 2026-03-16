Salman Khan is set to play an army officer for the first time in the Apoorva Lakhia directed Battle of Galwan, which now has a new title Maatrubhumi. The announcement came as a surprise as none anticipated the makers to change the title of the film. Ever since, we made calls to all our sources to know the reason behind the change of title. And we have discovered the real reason behind this.

EXCLUSIVE: The real reason why Salman Khan changed the title of Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi

A source confirmed that the title change is linked to the current diplomatic sensitivity surrounding India and China. “Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the larger national mood and preserve the broader sensitivity of the subject. As a result, the title was changed and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalized,” shared the source with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the reshoots led to a spike in the film’s budget, though Salman was reportedly unfazed by the additional cost. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally charged patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters. At its heart now, it is the story of an army officer balancing love amid conflict in many ways, this is the real Love & War,” the source added.

The film will now release in the window of July to October, depending on the approvals from the ministry of defense to the new version. While a large chunk of shoot is wrapped up, some patch work could take place in Summer.

Also Read: Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; Salman Khan shares intense new poster

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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