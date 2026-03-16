Aamir Khan Productions has released the trailer of its upcoming film Ek Din, featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. The trailer introduces audiences to the film’s central narrative, which appears to revolve around a gentle and emotional love story.

Trailer of Ek Din to play in theatres with Dhurandhar The Revenge

The preview offers a glimpse into the characters’ world and hints at a relationship that unfolds gradually. Along with its digital release, the trailer will also be showcased in theatres with Dhurandhar The Revenge, giving cinema audiences an opportunity to watch it on the big screen.

In addition to the trailer, the makers have also released the film’s title track. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and marks his collaboration with producer Aamir Khan for the project. The track sets the tone for the film’s romantic theme and serves as one of the early musical highlights of the soundtrack.

The film also marks a reunion between Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after several years. The two have previously worked together on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Akele Hum Akele Tum. Their collaboration has been associated with several well-known titles in Hindi cinema, making their coming together again a point of interest for audiences.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Ek Din trailer out: Junaid Khan’s wish for true love with Sai Pallavi sets the tone for a magical romance

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.