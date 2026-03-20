Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan, as over the years, the superstar has played a major role in making the festival a lucrative period. While today, actors are reaping the benefits of the date, once upon a time, it was never considered to be a festive window for Hindi films. It's Wanted followed by Dabangg that changed the tide for the same. This year is going without a Salman Khan release, but reliable sources inform that the superstar is aiming at the festive period of Eid for his next feature film.

SCOOP: Salman Khan aims to return to Eid with Dil Raju and Vamshi’s action entertainer in 2027

"Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality. The producer - director duo is contemplating the option, and plan to get back to Salman with a plan soon," revealed a source to Bollywood Hungama. The source further informs that the film in question is an action-packed entertainer with a strong emotional core.

"It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him. The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April," the source added.

The film will be shot all across the country starting in April, and there is ample VFX work involved. All the aspects are being looked at at the moment, before they decide on announcing. The film will, however, be released in the first half of 2027, and that's a promise made by the producer to Salman.

Also Read: Maatrubhumi song ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ out ahead of Eid 2026: Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh highlight love and longing in new track

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