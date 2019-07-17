Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2019 | 12:27 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan teams up with Rohit Shetty’s Little Singham

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan, who has been making right kind of noise with his movie Super 30, has partnered with Little Singham which is a venture by Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Hrithik will be seen as a role model to all the kids to study and grow in their lives.

Hrithik will be a mentor to them in the episode of Little Singham. Hrithik wants to impart the values of bravery and nationalism through this episode and not to mention importance of education and how it is not to be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, Super 30 is doing a great business and masses are liking the fact that it is high on content. Strong word of mouth publicity propelled its business over the weekend.

Also Read: The Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 trends very well over the weekend, has a superb Sunday

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection , Super 30 Movie Review

