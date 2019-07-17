Hrithik Roshan teams up with Rohit Shetty’s Little Singham

Hrithik Roshan, who has been making right kind of noise with his movie Super 30, has partnered with Little Singham which is a venture by Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Hrithik will be seen as a role model to all the kids to study and grow in their lives.

Hrithik will be a mentor to them in the episode of Little Singham. Hrithik wants to impart the values of bravery and nationalism through this episode and not to mention importance of education and how it is not to be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, Super 30 is doing a great business and masses are liking the fact that it is high on content. Strong word of mouth publicity propelled its business over the weekend.