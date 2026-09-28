Salman Khan condemns fake AI videos on Bigg Boss 20, reveals he has been targeted and calls for legal action against those creating them.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan urges censorship on social media, raises concern over AI deepfakes; says, “I am going to take this up very seriously”

Salman Khan has raised concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence on social media, particularly the creation of fake videos and manipulated audio featuring public figures. During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, the actor-host revealed that he has also been featured in AI-generated content and called for legal action against those who deliberately create and circulate such material.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan urges censorship on social media, raises concern over AI deepfakes; says, “I am going to take this up very seriously”

Salman was discussing the changing nature of bullying and eve-teasing, saying that such behaviour has increasingly moved to social media in the form of trolling. He stressed that people should be held accountable for the content they create and share online.

“Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they're doing? They’re making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video," the host said.

Salman Khan calls for legal action against AI video creators

Salman also distinguished between people who may unknowingly share AI-generated content and those who intentionally create such videos while being aware that the material is fake.

“Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media. And I am going to take this up very seriously.”

His comments come amid growing concerns around the misuse of AI to create manipulated videos and voice clips of celebrities and other individuals. Salman also pointed out that celebrities can approach cyber cells to trace the source of such content. Still, people without similar access or resources may find it more difficult to respond when manipulated content targets them.

The actor's remarks add to his recent comments on online trolling during Bigg Boss 20. In an earlier episode, he had spoken against social media users targeting celebrities with personal remarks and body-shaming.

What is Bigg Boss 20 about?

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 centres on the theme of second chances. Contestants have been given an additional life that can help them remain in the game after facing certain setbacks. Yung DSA, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann have already lost one of their lives, while the remaining contestants have two chances at survival. The latest contestant to leave the reality show is Isha Rikhi, who was evicted in the September 27 episode. Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA’s brother BREAKS silence on accent debate; says, “Being professional doesn’t mean being fake”

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