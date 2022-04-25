The shoot of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is nearing completion. The team has nearly completed 80% of the shoot with the wrap of the second schedule of the film which was in Lucknow. The director Anil Sharma has announced the wrap of the second schedule of the sequel to the iconic film. The next schedule will begin in the month of June 2022.

Director Anil Sharma wraps the second schedule of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 in Lucknow

The first schedule of the film had kicked off in December last year in Palampur. In the film, Sunny Deol reprises the role of Tara Singh, whereas Ameesha plays Sakeena and a now grown-up Utkarsh plays their son Charanjeet aka Jeete. The sequel to the film has gone on floors after a gap of 20 years in North India, taking the story ahead from where the first one left us.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also had some of the greatest melodies which people still croon even today. The film, which was released at the turn of the millennium, had popular tracks like 'Udd Ja Kale Kawan' and 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'. Now, the latest buzz around the film is that some of the songs from the original films will be recreated for the sequel. According to a report in a tabloid, the makers are planning to recreate the two iconic songs 'Udd Ja Kale Kawan' and 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' for the film.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas in the year 2022.

