The complaint by BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey alleges the ads falsely claim the product is “saffron-infused,” which is unrealistic for a Rs. 5 item.

Salman Khan is in the eye of a legal storm after a consumer court issued a notice to him in connection with allegedly misleading advertisements for a pan masala brand.

Salman Khan summoned by Consumer Court for alleged misleading ‘Pan Masala’ ads

A complaint filed by senior BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey accused the actor and the company behind the product of deceptively promoting the product as “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.” Honey pointed out that saffron costs about Rs. 4 lakh per kilogram and contended it “cannot be an ingredient in a product priced at Rs. 5.”

Honey further remarked, “Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota Consumer Court, and notices have been issued for a hearing. Celebrities or film stars in other countries don’t even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them not to spread the wrong message to the youth, as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer.”

Following the filing of the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has formally issued notices to the actor and the manufacturing company, requesting their responses ahead of the next hearing scheduled for November 27.

It’s worth noting that while Salman Khan has appeared in advertisements for the brand’s elaichi (cardamom) product, he has not featured in ads for the pan masala product itself. The firm in question is the manufacturer of both elaichi and pan masala under the brand name.

As of now, no reply has been publicly confirmed from Khan’s side or the company regarding the notice. The coming hearing will reveal whether the court deems the promotional claims unfair to consumers and whether the actor’s involvement will have further legal implications.

