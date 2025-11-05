After the overwhelming response to the first poster of Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol, the makers T-Series and JP Films have now revealed the highly anticipated first look of Varun Dhawan, ushering in a new generation of courage for India’s biggest patriotic film.

Varun Dhawan’s fierce first look from Border 2 unveiled, set to release on January 23, 2026

The poster features Varun Dhawan in a powerful and intense depiction of an Indian soldier on the battlefield captured mid-action with a gun in hand, symbolizing the courage and spirit of the nation’s heroes. Dressed in full army uniform with a fierce expression, Varun’s look embodies the strength and emotion at the heart of Border 2, showcasing the actor in a striking new avatar.

This latest reveal adds a powerful new chapter to the film’s emotional legacy one built on courage, brotherhood, and sacrifice that defined a generation and now aims to inspire the next. With Varun Dhawan’s impactful first look, Border 2 sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most anticipated and stirring cinematic experiences of 2026.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 unites a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed to honour the Republic Day weekend with a story of bravery and patriotism.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a stellar production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and helmed by director Anurag Singh, the film carries forward the legacy of honouring the heroism and unyielding spirit of Indian soldiers. Promising an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with patriotism, courage, and sacrifice, Border 2 is all set to storm into cinemas on January 23rd, 2026.

