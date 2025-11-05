The actors will honour the legacy of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati by meeting his family and unveiling the trailer at his memorial.

Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna to visit Jodhpur for emotional tribute on the day of 120 Bahadur trailer launch

As the anticipation builds for the trailer of 120 Bahadur, a powerful war drama based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La, actors Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna are set to mark the occasion with a deeply emotional gesture. On November 6, the duo will visit Jodhpur to pay tribute at the memorial of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC — the heroic soldier whose extraordinary courage inspired the film.

Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna to visit Jodhpur for emotional tribute on the day of 120 Bahadur trailer launch

According to a source close to the production, the visit has been planned as a heartfelt homage to the late war hero and the values of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism that 120 Bahadur celebrates. “Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna will be visiting the memorial of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, in Jodhpur on the day of the trailer launch. This visit is being organized as a mark of deep respect to the Major and his indomitable spirit,” the source revealed.

In a touching gesture, the actors will first showcase the trailer privately to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s son, Narpat Singh Ji, and his family before unveiling it to the public. The moment is expected to be one of solemn reflection and national pride, highlighting the real-life heroism that forms the core of the film.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as his wife, Shagun Kanwari Singh. The film chronicles the heroic defence of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment — all from the Ahir community — stood their ground against a 3000-strong Chinese force, inflicting over 1300 casualties despite being vastly outnumbered.

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, for his extraordinary bravery. 120 Bahadur aims to bring his story and the valor of his men to a new generation of audiences. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

Also Read: Makers of 120 Bahadur starring Farhan Akhtar to host a grand music album launch at the iconic Royal Opera House on November 4

More Pages: 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.