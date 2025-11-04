Salman Khan is reportedly set to make a significant appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji. The superstar will portray Jeeva Mahala, the courageous and loyal warrior who stood as one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted aides. According to reports, Salman will shoot his sequence on November 7, and the scene is expected to be one of the film’s standout moments.

Salman Khan to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's right hand Jeeva Mahala in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji

Every time Salman Khan appears on the big screen, he creates a whole different aura. As he is set to recreate the same magic with his prominent appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Raja Shivaji, it's indeed a perfect choice to choose him for playing such a significant role.

Salman Khan has previously made cameo appearances in Riteish Deshmukh's Lai Bhaari and the song, 'Ved Lavlay' from the film Ved.

Jeeva Mahala played a crucial role in protecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the fierce attack by Sayyad Banda, the trusted lieutenant of Afzal Khan. This defining act of courage will be a major highlight in the film. With Salman Khan stepping into the role of Jeeva and Sanjay Dutt portraying Afzal Khan, the audience can look forward to a grand, emotionally charged cinematic moment that honors timeless bravery, loyalty, and history.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.

