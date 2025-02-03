The highly anticipated pan-Indian epic action entertainer Vrusshabha made on a mega budget, starring Mohanlal, has officially wrapped filming. The final schedule, which took place in Mumbai, marked the completion of this ambitious project, and the cast and crew commemorated the occasion with a grand cake-cutting ceremony. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion as the team celebrated months of hard work, dedication, and creative collaboration.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nanda Kishore and presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha has generated immense buzz for its grandeur, compelling storytelling, and stellar performances. With a unique blend of action, emotion, and mythology, the film aims to transport audiences into a world of intense drama and breathtaking visuals.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, ensuring an authentic experience for audiences at a pan-Indian and global level. Alongside Mohanlal, the cast features powerhouse performers whose roles are poised to leave a lasting impact. The technical brilliance of the film, from massive fight sequences to mesmerizing cinematography, promises a spectacular viewing experience.

With production now complete, the film enters post-production, with industry leading visual effects, editing, and sound design. The film has been made on a mega budget to ensure that Vrusshabha pushes the boundary on cinematic excellence.

Scheduled for a grand Diwali 2025 release, Vrusshabha will hit screens in five languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. The film is expected to set the box office on fire across India and overseas markets.

Vrusshabha is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C K Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. This larger-than-life saga is set to redefine epic storytelling in Indian cinema. Every aspect of the film, from its screenplay to its larger-than-life sets, has been meticulously crafted to ensure an unforgettable cinematic journey.

As the post-production gears up, fans can look forward to exclusive glimpses, behind-the-scenes content, and a thrilling promotional campaign leading up to the film's release. The journey of Vrusshabha has just begun, and audiences can expect an epic spectacle unlike anything seen before.

