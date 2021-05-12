As our country is fighting the world’s worst hit COVID crisis, every citizen is coming forth and doing their bit as the health system is severely under pressure and our frontline workers are heavily over worked. Actor Rakul Preet Singh has stepped forward to join hands with Give India to provide immediate aid at an on-ground level.

Last year, during lockdown, Rakul and her family extended their help to a slum near her Gurgaon home in Delhi. She facilitated two meals a day to almost 600 families. The food was cooked in her society which was supervised by her father personally and delivered daily for over five months, who were badly hit by the pandemic.

To support the on-ground COVID relief efforts of Give India, Rakul has announced a fundraiser urging people to donate and contribute towards oxygen supply : oxygen concentrators, cylinders and refilling them along with live-saving equipments. Currently many of them are struggling with these needs and the amount generated will be beneficiary for the health infrastructure. The actor is urging people to donate even Rs 100, with the bigger aim of collecting a larger amount if many of us contribute.

