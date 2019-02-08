Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

Hit the fake news button fast if you have been reading and believing in the casting of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. The casting coup is not just financially impractical it also ignites no curiosity at the box office.

A source close to Bhansali says he is working on two directorial scripts. “And neither features Salman or Shah Rukh, together or apart. Yes, he did have separate meetings and discussion with both the Khans for possible collaborations. But nothing came of it.”

The source proceeds to shoot down all rumours of the two superstars coming together. “They are both facing a transitional phase in their respective careers. The last thing they need is to come together in one film at this juncture.”

Shah Rukh and Salman have teamed up earlier notably in Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun and K C Bokadia’s Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. In recent years, all attempts to bring them together have failed.

And now it’s too late.

