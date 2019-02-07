BREAKING! Salman Khan to star in the remake of Korean hit film VETERAN

Salman Khan is on the roll. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Bharat, is set to star in a cop thriller. The film will be a Hindi remake of the Korean hit film, Veteran. The makers of the film Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production have acquired rights from Korean production, CJ Entertainment. While the actor is officially yet to make an announcement, it seems like aside from being Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan is once again ready to don the cop avatar.

The Korean film Veteran went onto become the fourth highest grossing film in South Korean cinema history. It was helmed by Ryoo Seung-wan and starred one of the famous actors Hwang Jung-min as the veteran cop and Yoo Ah-in as his nemesis. The story revolves around a detective Seo Do-cheol who is merciless and tough when it comes to crime. But, during a high-profile case, Seo meets an arrogant young millionaire Jo Tae-oh who happens to be his nemesis.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan’s film has been inspired by a Korean film. His upcoming film Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is also inspired by Korean hit Ode To My Father which also starred Hwang Jung-min. Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover among others. It is slated for Eid 2019 release.