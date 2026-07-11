The actor had purchased the property in 2015 for ₹2.88 crore. Located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, the apartment was sold to three homebuyers and includes two car parking spaces.

Salman Khan has sold his residential apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs.3.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The actor had originally purchased the property in 2015 for ₹2.88 crore, making the latest transaction another notable real estate deal involving a Bollywood celebrity.

Salman Khan sells Bandra west apartment for Rs 3.50 crore, bought for Rs 2.88 crore in 2015

As per the registered documents, the apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West, one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. The sale was officially registered on July 9, 2026.

The property has a carpet area of 758 square feet and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. Based on the transaction value, the apartment was sold at an approximate rate of Rs.46,000 per square foot on the carpet area, according to the registration records.

The apartment has been jointly purchased by Munira Akberali Dandawala, Mahdiali Akberali Dandawala, and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala. The property documents further reveal that the transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs.21 lakh, while the registration fee amounted to Rs.30,000.

The deal reflects the continued demand for premium residential properties in Bandra West, a locality known for its upscale housing and popularity among celebrities and high-profile residents. Salman Khan has long been associated with the Bandra area, where he resides with his family.

While the registration documents provide details of the transaction, neither Salman Khan nor the homebuyers were available for comment regarding the sale at the time of reporting.

The property transaction adds to the list of celebrity real estate deals recorded in Mumbai this year, with Bandra West continuing to remain one of the city's most active and premium residential markets for high-value property transactions.

Also Read : From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.