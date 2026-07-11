Shaan R Grover became popular last year for playing the antagonist in Yash Raj Films’ Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara. The movie went onto become a blockbuster while he received acclaim for playing the character of Mahesh Iyer. Following this, there has been keen interest in knowing what he would do next. Last month, there was news about the actor completing the shoot of his next film in various locations in Madhya Pradesh.

EXCLUSIVE: Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover’s next is a period drama titled Flower Waali

Now, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan has shared more details about the project. He said, “The film is called Flower Waali. It’s a time travel movie. It’s a period film based in the 1850s. Kamal Chandra is the director. And Chandralekha Mukherjee is the actress opposite me in the film. She is playing Flower Waali.”

The actor said that they chose these particular locations since the film is a period saga. “For this reason, we needed locations that would resemble the old world. Panna is still quite unexplored. Also the kind of temples Khajuraho and Panna have along with makbara, it was too enjoyable. For one month, I was at Khajuraho, Bhopal and Panna. I had a great time in MP because of two things. The locations, which were so amazing and mesmerizing, and the people, who were so nice,” said Shaan.

Before this film, director Kamal Chandra has Aryabhatt Ka Zero releasing next month. In the past, he has made films like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin (2023) and Hamare Baarah (2024). Chandralekha Mukherjee is known for acting in Hindi television shows like RadhaKrishn and Crime Patrol.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barbaad’ composer The Rish reveals that he told Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara screening, “I have found the Shah Rukh Khan of this generation!”

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