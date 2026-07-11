Rohit Chandel, best known for his performances in Sairaab, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, and Pandya Store, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police following allegations of stalking, harassment, repeated phone calls, and assault made by a 16-year-old girl. The 29-year-old actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO Act over harassment allegations

According to a report by The Times of India, officers from the Pant Nagar Police Station arrested Chandel from his residence in Dahisar on Friday, July 10. Following his arrest, he was produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody. The investigation into the allegations is currently in progress.

As per the complaint lodged by the minor, the actor allegedly made repeated calls to her mobile phone using both his personal number and several other phone numbers. The complainant stated that the continuous calls caused her significant distress.

The complaint further alleges that on July 5, Chandel confronted the teenager near her residential building in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. He is accused of chasing her, initiating an argument, verbally abusing her, and physically assaulting her by hitting her with his hands.

Confirming the development, a police official said, "Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case."

According to the report, the police have invoked Sections 78 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with offences related to stalking and voluntarily causing hurt. These charges have been added alongside provisions of the POCSO Act.

Police officials have also stated that the accused and the minor were known to each other. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain all the facts surrounding the case. The matter remains under active probe, and further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Also Read : Rohit Chandel dedicates the new song ‘Tu Koi Aur Hai’ from Sairaab to fans and co-star Madirakshi Mundle; reveals the emotional meaning behind it

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