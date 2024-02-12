Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently in news as the couple is expected to tie the knot this month. Adding to the buzz, invites from their ceremonies have found its way online and has been going viral on social media. The actress and her actor-turned-producer beau are expected to host a private ceremony amid friends and family in a destination wedding in Goa and it seems that the recent invites which have been unveiled has revealed their hashtag to be Ab Dono Bhagna-Ni.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Invitation cards reveal their hashtag #AbDonoBhagnani

Recently, two invites from the wedding functions have found its way online. While the first one is Greek-themed with white and blue hues being the primary combination used whereas the other ones are the ‘Phera’ invite which features a picturesque garden along with a water fountain. The latter also includes the date of the ceremony which is February 21. Although the couple has been staying silent about their wedding preps, we hear that they have been meeting renowned celebrity fashion designers and finalizing their outfits for all the functions.

For the unversed, while Rakul and Jackky were expected to hold their wedding celebrations abroad, somewhere in UAE, the couple decided to change the venue to domestic destinations within the country. Along with that, it is also being said that the actor-producer and actress would prefer to have an intimate function. “We hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 days’ affair like most weddings usually are,” a source had mentioned.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on social media in 2021 and since then, the couple has been openly making appearances, from red carpets to wedding functions, showcasing their love for each other on many occasions.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh advises on healthy relationship as she discusses about her bond with Jackky Bhagnani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.