Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is ready for his next film. After releasing Antim - The Final Truth last year and wrapping up Tiger 3, the actor will soon kick off Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars him alongside Pooja Hegde and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is now bringing big names on board for the project including music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer V Manikandan.

According to a report in an outlet, Salman Khan has roped in Devi Sri Prasad for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The music composer has been a rage in the South industry with back-to-back hits. The actor and composer previously collaborated on the 'Dhinka Chika' song in the 2011 film, Ready. In 2020, Devi Sri Prasad composed the Hindi version of the 'Seeti Maar' song picturised on Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. It's become a norm now to bring multiple composers on board to create a hit album, Devi Sri Prasad will be one of them to bring some original tunes to life in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Furthermore, it was reported that Anal Arasu will be choreographing the action scenes; Brahmastra cinematographer V Manikanda is on board as well. Since the film is a cross-cultural love story, actors from North and South will be part of the cast including veteran actor Venkatesh. Apart from that, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will be playing Salman's younger brothers in the film. The film is likely going on floors in a fortnight with the first schedule shoot kicking off in Panvel.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan's birthday and welcoming New Year.

