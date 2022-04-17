Sharvari Wagh is one of the most promising debutants in the industry. Even though Sharvari is not from the industry, she has seamlessly made inroads and is constantly working towards honing her skills. The young actor, loves dancing and has been trying to learn different dance forms. In fact, she prefers dancing as a form of work-out rather than hitting the gym.

Sharvari Wagh learns Kathak and freestyle hip hop dance styles

Talking about the same, Sharvari shared “I love dancing as a form of workout and it makes me the happiest. We have some very talented dancers in India and I connect with them through Instagram to try and do a workshop with them. I believe in learning new dance forms and challenging myself by trying to learn different styles.”

She further adds, “Currently I have been learning Kathak and freestyle hip hop almost every alternate day. I have converted a small room in my house into a dance studio. I can’t wait to have my own iconic Bollywood dance numbers one day. That’s my end goal.”

In the recent past, Sharvari Wagh also learnt skills such as baking and playing the keyboard. She is constantly investing her time to learn new skills and absorb as much as she can.

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will reportedly star in Maharaja, which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. She has also been cast alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions' musical love story.

