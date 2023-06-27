comscore
Last Updated 27.06.2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Salman Khan receives death threat from gangster Goldy Brar: "We will definitely kill him"

Salman Khan receives death threat from gangster Goldy Brar: “We will definitely kill him”

Goldy Brar, who claimed to be allegedly behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, has said that he will kill Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has once again received a death threat. The actor has already filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after receiving a threatening email earlier this year. He has received theatres from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as well. Now, Goldy Brar, who claimed to be allegedly behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, has said that he will kill Salman Khan.

In an interview with India Today channel, Goldy Brar said that his gang will “definitely kill" Salman. “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful,” Brar said, and referenced to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Brar continued, “Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know."

In May, the Canadian government named Goldy Brar, real name Satinder Singh Brar, among the country's most wanted top 25 criminals.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have its world premiere on ZEE5 this month

Rate this article
Make favorite

