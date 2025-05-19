Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again sparked a debate with his unapologetically blunt take on the state of Indian cinema. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma compared Indian filmmakers to Hollywood’s approach, specifically praising Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which marks the last chapter in the globally popular spy franchise led by Tom Cruise.

In his post, Varma wrote, “The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like ____________.”

While he left the last bit open-ended, many followers shared their disappointment over the filmmaker’s attitude—especially given his own track record in recent years. Social media users were quick to “fill in the blank” with titles from Varma’s own filmography, including Agyaat, Aag, D Company, Department, and even Sarkar 3, all of which failed to strike a chord with audiences or critics. Some also took issue with Varma’s tendency to praise Hollywood while mocking Indian cinema. “We Indians have habit of downgrading our things and hyping average stuff coming from International market....” read one of the comments.

Known for speaking out against the film industry on multiple occasions, Varma has never shied away from shocking statements including his recent comments on over-the-top commercial entertainers and the increasing trend of relying on CGI-heavy action without strong screenwriting or character arcs. His latest statement, however, directly pits Indian filmmakers against Hollywood’s legacy franchises, particularly praising Mission Impossible. Whether Varma’s comments lead to serious introspection or just more online noise, that remains to be seen!

Meanwhile, speaking of Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, it is expected to be Tom Cruise’s swan song in the role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the concluding part of the two-part finale, following Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). The new instalment also starring Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Ving Rhames, released on May 17 in India.

