Reports are doing the rounds that Shraddha Kapoor is no longer a part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming thriller. However, filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, who is said to be directing the film, has seemingly dismissed the rumours. “These are all rumours. Everything is a rumor,” Barve told Bombay Times when asked about Shraddha’s exit. He did not confirm or deny her departure but added a cryptic note: “Right now all I can say is that I'm finishing Rakt Brahmand. I am working on my next. That's it.”

Rahi Anil Barve BREAKS SILENCE on Shraddha Kapoor’s exit from Ektaa Kapoor’s film over Rs 17 crores fee demand

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama reported that Shraddha reportedly asked for a fee of Rs 17 crores, along with a share in the film’s profits. This would have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. However, the latest PeepingMoon report stated that Ekta Kapoor found the amount too high, especially considering the challenges faced by women-led films at the box office.

Due to this, the film’s budget may have been impacted, and the producers have now started looking for a new lead. The report added that the makers are in talks with several top actresses to step in.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is said to be exploring multiple projects. She is reportedly in talks with Dinesh Vijan, Boney Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar. A formal announcement about her next project is expected within the next two months.

While there has been no official confirmation from Shraddha Kapoor or Ekta Kapoor's team, director Rahi Anil Barve has resumed work on his upcoming web series Rakt Brahmand. The fantasy drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. It was earlier delayed due to financial issues but is now set to begin filming in Mumbai next month. Barve is expected to focus on Ekta’s thriller only after finishing this project.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor backs out of Ektaa Kapoor’s next with Rahi Anil Barve? Fee dispute sparks exit: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.