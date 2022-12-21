After the disastrous show of Liger at the box office, Puri Jagannadh has approached Salman Khan for a project. This is the buzz in Hyderabad. It comes as a surprise since no other leading actor in Tamil or Hindi is willing to touch Puri with a bargepole after Liger.

Salman Khan to team up with Puri Jagannadh

Apparently, Bhai has not only heard Puri’s script but also given it the nod verbally. “Formalities are still to be worked out. But Bhai has said agreed in principle,” claims a source from Hyderabad.

Apparently, the Puri film for Salman Khan is an out-and-out actioner.

As for the Liger hero, Vijay Deverakonda, he has apparently stopped taking Puri’s calls.

