The team has meticulously crafted a script that sets the action against the backdrop of a vigilante story.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is teaming up with Akshay Kumar for an action film to be directed by Milan Luthria. Anand, Kumar, and Luthria have been discussing this project for some time. The team has meticulously crafted a script that sets the action against the backdrop of a vigilante story.

Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Anand and Milan Luthria join forces for an action entertainer set against vigilante backdrop: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development said they all made a unanimous decision to cast Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Akshay Kumar, always up for a challenge, is excited to explore a new facet of action under the guidance of Siddharth Anand. The film will showcase him in a never-before-seen avatar.

Siddharth Anand, known for his blockbuster hits like Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, has established himself as a master of crafting adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Together with his wife, Mamta Anand, they have founded Marflix, a production house dedicated to delivering cinematic experiences that push the boundaries of action. Their upcoming slate of 10 feature films promises to explore new dimensions of the genre and captivate audiences like never before.

Marflix Pictures has a promising lineup of films in the pipeline. In addition to the upcoming action film with Akshay Kumar, they are working on several other high-profile projects, including Sujoy Ghosh's King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, Robbie Grewal's Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Hrithik Roshan-led superhero franchise Krrish 4, and an international film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, has a busy schedule ahead with films like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Housefull 5 lined up for 2025.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.