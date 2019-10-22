There are reports in some sections of the press that Salman Khan is moving out from his family home Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to build a larger home.

However, a source close to the Superstar shuts down these rumours firmly. “Salman isn’t going anywhere. These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while. But as always there’s no truth to it. Salman will never leave Galaxy Apartments. It is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn’t enough space for him in the apartment. He is way too attached to his current home to contemplate a move,” says the source.

The source says Salman’s parents keep asking him to move to a bigger place. “Bhai insists on staying with his family. He won’t go anywhere without his parents. And his parents are not willing to budge. Thankfully Bhai isn’t getting married anywhere in the near future. Imagine if his wife had to be accommodated in that small apartment,” says a close friend of the Superstar.