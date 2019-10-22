Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan, the new Akshay Kumar? Replaces original in Hera Pheri 3

BySubhash K. Jha

More and more filmmakers, who can’t afford Akshay Kumar, are inclined to opt for Kartik Aaryan. After all, they do have similar (non-filmi) backgrounds. Both are clean-cut health-conscious unassuming affable handsome North Indians with a huge following among women and children.

Kartik Aaryan, the new Akshay Kumar Replaces original in Hera Pheri 3

No wonder Kartik is seen as the ideal replacement for Akshay. Recently Kartik was signed for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The original hit in 2007 had featured Akshay Kumar. Now comes the news that Kartik Aryan will play Akshay’s part in the third film of the Hera Pheri franchise.

According to sources, Kartik will step into Akshay’s shoes while Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be retained in Hera Pheri 3, playing their original parts.

This should be interesting.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

