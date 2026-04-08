Actor Salman Khan has approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), alleging that the Jaipur District Consumer Commission acted unfairly in proceedings related to a complaint over his endorsement of “Rajshree Elaichi.”

Salman Khan moves NCDRC after Jaipur consumer court issues bailable warrants in Rajshree Elaichi ad case

The development comes after the district commission issued bailable warrants against Khan for allegedly failing to comply with its earlier direction to stop misleading advertisements connected to the product.

Salman Khan claims orders were not served to him

Appearing for the actor, Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash argued before the NCDRC that certified copies of the district commission’s orders were not provided to Khan, even though those same orders were already circulating in media reports. According to the plea, coercive steps were taken against the actor despite him not receiving official copies of the orders.

The petition also stated that the interim order passed earlier in the case “was not in the knowledge of the petitioner and never served,” adding that penal proceedings under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 should not have been initiated without proper service.

Case relates to complaint over Rajshree Elaichi advertisement

The matter stems from a complaint filed in December 2025 by advocate Yogendra Singh Badiyal before the Jaipur District Consumer Commission against Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan, who was named as Opposite Party No. 2 in his role as brand ambassador. The complaint alleged that advertisements for “Rajshree Elaichi” were effectively surrogate promotions for pan masala and amounted to misleading advertising under the Consumer Protection Act.

On January 6, 2026, the district commission passed an interim order directing the respondents to refrain from misleading advertisements until they filed their reply. According to Khan’s plea, this order was passed ex parte and without prior notice to him.

Bailable warrants issued in contempt proceedings

The complainant later alleged that the interim order had been violated after a hoarding featuring Salman Khan appeared in public, following which a contempt application was filed under Section 72 of the Act. On January 15, 2026, the district commission issued bailable warrants against Khan in connection with the contempt proceedings. The actor challenged this decision before the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, but the State Commission dismissed his appeal on March 16, 2026 and upheld the district commission’s order.

Actor raises concern over direction to form Special Task Force

During the hearing before the NCDRC, Khan’s counsel also argued that after issuing bailable warrants, the district commission directed the formation of a Special Task Force to secure the actor’s presence. According to the plea, such directions were unusual in consumer proceedings and reflected a disproportionate approach.

The NCDRC took note of concerns raised about certified copies of orders not being provided to the parties while appearing in media reports. At the same time, the Commission observed that its jurisdiction remains defined by statute and cannot extend beyond the framework of the law.

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