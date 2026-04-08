Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in bringing news about the much-awaited film of Sooraj Barjatya’s next, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The latest update is that the shoot is nearing completion, and Sooraj will proclaim ‘It’s a wrap’ on the film within a month’s time.

EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari expected to wrap shoot within a month

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The shoot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is progressing very smoothly. A major chunk of filming is over, and now only one week of shooting remains.”

The source further said, “The final schedule will take place either in the last week of April or in the first week of May after which it’ll be a wrap for Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Both leading actors of the film – Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari – will be part of this schedule.”

The family entertainer is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. A source had told Bollywood Hungama in October 2025, “After Uunchai (2022), Sooraj Barjatya’s last film, Rajshri Productions decided to join hands once again with Mahaveer Jain Films. Both Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain had a wonderful time working together on Uunchai and hence, they decided to collaborate once more for the upcoming film.”

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Sooraj Barjatya’s film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. In February, we were the first to report that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shot for the film at Goregaon railway station in Mumbai.

In December 2025, Shaad Randhawa, who left a mark with his performances in the 2025 sleeper successes, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, revealed that he had bagged the film. In January this year, he exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “It is a film that only Sooraj can make. It’s about family, values and romance. There’s dada ji, dadi ji, nani, bua – it’s that kind of a film (smiles). It touches upon relationships; I don’t think anybody knows relationships better than Sooraj ji. The film also tells a beautiful love story. I am sure everybody would be looking forward to the film because we have been missing that kind of film. We haven’t seen a family entertainer in the longest time.”

Also Read: No immediate reunion for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya, says Director

More Pages: Yeh Prem Moh Maya Hai Box Office Collection

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