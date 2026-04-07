Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia collaborated for the first time on a war drama titled Battle of Galwan, based on the Galwan valley clash between India and China. However, through the shoot, a lot changed between the two countries, following which the Ministry of Defence requested Salman Khan and team to go fictional with the film. "The present officials didn't want to tamper with the equations between India and China. They requested Salman Khan to reshoot the film and add a fictional spin to the story. Salman respected their decision and instantly reshot around 40 per cent of the film, adding more romance and a backstory to his character. The film was submitted to the board for approval post the reshoot with a new title, Maatrubhumi," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi misses May window; June release on the cards

However, the latest we hear is that the newer cut too is facing issues, and the film won't release as rumoured before in May. "As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Salman Khan was keen to bring Maatrubhumi on May 15. But the troubles with Censor and approval make it an impossible task now. The war drama could now be released in June, subject to the required approvals."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starts shooting producer Dil Raju's untitled film by mid-April, with the aim to release the film in the first quarter of 2027. He is losing weight for the film and is excited to sport a completely new look for the Vamshi directorial. He also has the Raj DK retired superhero film, which is scheduled to begin in August.

Salman Khan is among the most influential superstars of Indian Cinema, and the insiders are confident that he will find a way out for the release of Matrubhoomi in due course of time.

Also Read: Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh song ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ BTS video reveals hidden magic fans didn’t see on screen

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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