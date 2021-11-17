Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan is Maharashtra Government’s solution to tackle vaccine hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there has been vaccine hesitancy in some Muslim-dominated areas of the state. The Government is planning on roping Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to convince people to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Salman Khan is Maharashtra Government’s solution to tackle vaccine hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Mr. Tope said, "Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of vaccination is low".

"There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," he added. He said that actors and religious leaders have a great influence on people and they are heard by the masses.

“Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose,” the minister said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to shake a leg with Chiranjeevi in Godfather, music composer S. Thaman confirms

