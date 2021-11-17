Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.11.2021 | 3:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson among others to reunite for 20th anniversary reunion special at HBO Max

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will be reuniting for the HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the release of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson among others to reunite for 20th anniversary reunion special at HBO Max

In addition to the big three, Return to Hogwarts is also set to feature Sorcerer's Stone director Chris Columbus and Potter alums Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hogwarts executive producer Casey Patterson says,"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

Return to Hogwarts is premiering January 1 on HBO Max and later airing on TBS and Cartoon Network in the spring, the retrospective special will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe speaks up after Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s transphobic tweets

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions signs Vicky…

Varun Sood to make a special appearance in…

Karan Johar announces Govinda Naam Mera…

EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor starrer Dharma…

Karan Johar honoured with the Padma Shri by…

Revealed: Jaya Bachchan to play negative…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification