Salman Khan to launch over 300 gyms across India by 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the successful worldwide chain of Being Human, superstar Salman Khan is set to launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centers across the country. A treat to all the fitness enthusiasts, the gym chain is set to open over 300 gyms across India by 2020.

Salman Khan has always been an inspiration who possesses the power to influence the people of all generations. After the success of the Being Strong Fitness Equipment which received a massive response from all across, Salman Khan is launching SK-27 Gym Franchise. The aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and Healthy. In a broader sense, the goal of SK-27 also is to create job opportunities for Fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the FIT INDIA movement.

In April 2019, Salman Khan launched his Fitness Equipment Brand- BEING STRONG and within three months of its launch, Being Strong Equipment has already been installed in over 175 Gyms across India, making it an instant hit among the fitness enthusiasts.  Being Strong equipment has become the most preferred fitness equipment brand in the country.

With Salman Khan being the trendsetter, the actor is well known for his love towards fitness and well-being. SK-27, spearheaded by Salman Khan is sure to make India- fit, fitter and fittest with the promising aim of a chain that has 300 gyms, set to open all across the country.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to shed 7 kilos for the flashback scenes

