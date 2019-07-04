Honey Singh in trouble again, lyrics of his song Makhna deemed sexist by Women’s Commission

Honey Singh has landed himself in a controversy yet again as Punjab State Women’s Commission has filed complaint against the sexist and misogynistic lyrics of his track, Makhna. The commission has accused Honey of putting out vulgar lyrics which are disrespectful of women in general.

Manisha Gulati of the Women’s Commission has taken a suo moto notice of the matter and has addressed Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Punjab DGP, and IG, Crime, Punjab to take legal action against Honey Singh and the other singers, makers of the song.

The commission wants obscene words to be removed or the song banned from the state. Honey Singh has not commented on this matter yet.

