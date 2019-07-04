Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.07.2019 | 2:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Honey Singh in trouble again, lyrics of his song Makhna deemed sexist by Women’s Commission

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Honey Singh has landed himself in a controversy yet again as Punjab State Women’s Commission has filed complaint against the sexist and misogynistic lyrics of his track, Makhna. The commission has accused Honey of putting out vulgar lyrics which are disrespectful of women in general.

Manisha Gulati of the Women’s Commission has taken a suo moto notice of the matter and has addressed Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Punjab DGP, and IG, Crime, Punjab to take legal action against Honey Singh and the other singers, makers of the song.

The commission wants obscene words to be removed or the song banned from the state. Honey Singh has not commented on this matter yet.

sS

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh sings about ‘daaru’ again (but with a twist) in Jackky Bhagnani’s Mitron

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez shoots a FUN song for…

ME TOO: Tanushree Dutta - Nana Patekar case…

Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg on this…

Akshay Kumar to take a break from…

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a release date,…

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification