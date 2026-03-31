Following the strong global response to Dhurandhar The Revenge, a multiplex in Hong Kong has announced a special back-to-back screening event featuring both chapters of director Aditya Dhar’s espionage saga.

Hong Kong multiplex announces Dhurandhar marathon screening amid global success of Dhurandhar The Revenge

The event, titled the Dhurandhar Movie Marathon, will bring together Dhurandhar and its sequel in a single extended theatrical presentation lasting nearly nine hours. The screenings are scheduled to take place at Premiere Elements on April 12, with three planned breaks between the films.

The announcement was shared by Hong Kong distributor AA Tech on social media, describing the marathon as a response to sustained audience demand for a combined theatrical viewing of the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AA Tech | Indian Movies in HK 🍿 (@aatech.hk)

Marathon to showcase Ranveer Singh’s dual performance across both chapters

The event will allow audiences to experience the full narrative arc of Ranveer Singh’s characters Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari across the two films in one continuous theatrical outing.

Positioned as a large-scale franchise viewing experience, the marathon reflects how the espionage series has continued to expand its audience footprint beyond India following the release of the sequel.

Box-office momentum continues into second week

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge has continued its theatrical run with strong numbers in its second week. According to trade reports, the film collected more than Rs 30 crores on its second Monday alone, indicating sustained audience turnout. The espionage thriller has now crossed Rs 1,392 crores gross worldwide, including Rs 872 crores net in India, further consolidating its position among the biggest Hindi-language box-office performers in recent years.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer has an EXCELLENT second MONDAY

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