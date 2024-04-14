The security footage captured the moment of the attack, showing two individuals fleeing the scene after firing the shots.

In a startling incident early Sunday morning, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai became the scene of a security breach. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside the actor's home, triggering concern and swift action from authorities. No injuries were reported as the bullets were fired into the air. However, the gravity of the situation prompted immediate action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assured Khan of heightened security measures. The Mumbai Police swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, registering an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(25) section of the Arms Act.

According to a report in News18, sources revealed that a 7.62 weapon was used in the firing, indicating a serious threat to Khan's safety. The security footage captured the moment of the attack, showing two individuals fleeing the scene after firing the shots. While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, speculation arose due to an email threat received by Khan's office in March 2023.

An FIR was previously registered against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in connection to the threat. The recent incident prompted further concern as Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. However, the authenticity of the claim is yet to be verified independently.

In response to the incident, Mumbai Police mobilized 15 teams to track down the assailants, who are believed to be from outside Maharashtra. Senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam and encounter specialist Daya Nayak, spearheaded the investigation.

