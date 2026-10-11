Superstar Salman Khan is all set to get onto intense work mode as his upcoming action drama Monster enters its final and most intense stretch of filming. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the Pan-India project is officially charging towards the finish line, with the superstar gearing up for a 50-day schedule dedicated entirely to high-stakes, close-quarter combat sequences.

Salman Khan gears up for 50-day close-combat final schedule of Monster, deets inside

The team has set up base at a studio in Mira Road to film these action sequences. Moving away from slick, glossy effects, the makers are aiming for a raw and grounded action experience, with Salman at the centre of intense, hand-to-hand combat against his opponents.

Ever since principal photography began in Mumbai in mid-April 2026, Monster has been mounted on a massive scale. The film completed a packed six-week schedule in Goregaon this August, featuring large-scale action set-pieces, crowd sequences and an elaborate Afghan village setup. This was followed by a focused 10-day combat training schedule in Mumbai in September.

Salman Khan is balancing his Bigg Boss 20 commitments with the physically demanding action schedule, keping the film firmly on track for a November wrap. With filming entering its final lap, the team will move directly into post-production to prepare for its Eid 2027 theatrical release.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Monster stars Salman Khan alongside an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan reveals he hesitated to host Dus Ka Dum due to negativity around his public image; recalls father Salim Khan’s advice

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