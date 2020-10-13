Bollywood Hungama

Anita Hassanandani opens up about conceiving naturally at 39, says age is just a number

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days ago, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced that they’re expecting a baby with multiple posts on social media. The couple has never failed to give us major goals and look absolutely delighted in the maternity photoshoot. Taking to their Instagram, they shared the big news and soon enough the wishes started pouring in.

Anita Hassanandani, 39, has conceived naturally and opened up about it in a recent interview. She said that after she conceived a baby naturally, she believes that age is just a number and that one needs to take care of their health. The couple felt that they were financially and mentally prepared to have a baby and then said that one gets what’s written in their fate.

The couple thanked everyone for pouring in the love and good wishes and said, “The butterflies are real”.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with an adorable video

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

