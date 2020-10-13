A few days ago, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced that they’re expecting a baby with multiple posts on social media. The couple has never failed to give us major goals and look absolutely delighted in the maternity photoshoot. Taking to their Instagram, they shared the big news and soon enough the wishes started pouring in.

Anita Hassanandani, 39, has conceived naturally and opened up about it in a recent interview. She said that after she conceived a baby naturally, she believes that age is just a number and that one needs to take care of their health. The couple felt that they were financially and mentally prepared to have a baby and then said that one gets what’s written in their fate.

The couple thanked everyone for pouring in the love and good wishes and said, “The butterflies are real”.

