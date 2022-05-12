Salman Khan has commenced shooting for the much-awaited entertainer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai from today, May 12. The superstar started the shoot at a location in Vile Parle on Thursday noon, and will be shooting until night. "A set up of a Metro train has been put up in the indoors of a factory. A big scale action block will be shot here," revealed a source from the set.

According to the source, ever since Sajid Nadiadwala's exit, Salman has been taking very close interest in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to take things to the next level. "Salman is clear, he wants to mount Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on a big scale. He will be shooting the action scenes first and then move on to the conversation scenes, as the stunts designed by a team from South, will also involve some use of VFX," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

While there is ample speculation on the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, we have got some actual clarity on the same.. "The three key characters of this story are played by Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde. The rest are all in supporting roles, and there is a big ensemble being put in place for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from the trio, the others in cast include Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav and Zaheer Iqbaal," said the source to Bollywood Hungama.

Salman will be shooting for the action scene over a period of 10 days in Vile Parle, following which he will be off to Dubai for IIFA Awards. He then resumes the film shoot at Mehboob Studios from the first week of June. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is planned as a December 30 release. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji.

