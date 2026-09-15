Since yesterday, September 14, there have been reports on the internet that the Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi could soon see the light of day. Some pages on social media claimed that the film will be screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) next week. This raised hopes that the war film, which has been stuck since the beginning of the year, will finally get the go-ahead for a theatrical release.

EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to recent reports, no CBFC relief yet for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “I wish these reports were true. But with a heavy heart, I’d like to inform you that there has sadly been no update about its CBFC screening. The film is still stuck due to its China connection.”

The source continued, “The makers are trying their best to find a solution and are in touch with the relevant government officials. Once a solution is achieved, the CBFC will pass the film, after which Maatrubhumi will release it in cinemas. This may happen within a few days or weeks, or it may take more time. But as of now, the status is the same as before for Maatrubhumi.

In July this year, Bollywood Hungama reported that Maatrubhumi could be pushed to 2027. A few days after our article went viral, the makers released a new poster confirming that the film would indeed arrive in cinemas in 2026. When asked whether the war saga would release this year or next, the source replied, “As said before, it all depends on when the issues get resolved. If it happens sooner, the makers will definitely try to bring out the film in theatres in 2026 itself, though there are not enough vacant slots available. Or else, it’ll move to 2027.”

Maatrubhumi was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan and was rechristened earlier this year. The film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China. With relations between the two countries improving in recent times, the Ministry of Defence had reservations about certain aspects of the film’s content. In April, Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal that the word ‘China’ may not be mentioned in the film. The report spread like wildfire and went on to become one of the most discussed film-related stories online this year.

Also Read: From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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