The controversy intensified after the filmmaker unveiled a notice online and alleged attempts to intimidate those associated with the project.

A fresh controversy appears to have emerged around Salman Khan after reports suggested that the actor’s legal team has allegedly taken action against filmmaker Amit Jani over his upcoming production, Kala Hiran. While neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have issued an official statement on the matter, claims surrounding the film and its promotional material have sparked considerable discussion on social media.

Salman Khan allegedly sends legal notice over Kala Hiran poster? Producer Amit Jani shares explosive claim on social media

The controversy began after Amit Jani unveiled the poster of Kala Hiran, a project that he has described as being inspired by real-life events. The dark-themed poster features a man wearing a fitted T-shirt and a silver-turquoise bracelet, an accessory style that many social media users believe bears a resemblance to Salman Khan’s signature bracelet. The film’s title, which translates to “Blackbuck,” has further fuelled speculation regarding a possible connection to the actor’s widely publicized blackbuck hunting case.

As conversations around the poster gained momentum online, reports emerged claiming that Salman Khan’s legal team had allegedly issued a notice concerning the project. However, no official confirmation regarding the contents or nature of the alleged notice has been made public by the actor or his representatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANI FIREFOX (@janifirefox)



Adding fuel to the controversy, Amit Jani took to social media to share what he described as a legal notice. Alongside the document, he posted a strongly worded statement alleging that individuals associated with Kala Hiran were being threatened.

In his post, Jani wrote, “Salman Khan has started threatening people related to Kala Hiran movie by giving legal notice, the purpose of notice is just to scare so that people bow down to glamour. Has his habit is scaring. My nature is not scared. He thinks I am dead. Tell him I'm not dead.”



The filmmaker’s claims have since attracted widespread attention online, with users debating whether the film is directly inspired by the events surrounding Salman Khan’s legal troubles or merely draws thematic inspiration from real-life incidents. At present, no legal proceedings connected to the alleged notice have been publicly disclosed.

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Salman Khan’s blackbuck case dates back to 1998, when he was accused of hunting two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The case remained in the legal spotlight for years, culminating in a 2018 conviction by a Jodhpur court. The actor later secured bail, and subsequent legal proceedings and appeals have continued over the years.

As of now, neither Salman Khan nor his legal team has publicly responded to Amit Jani’s allegations regarding Kala Hiran.

Also Read: Udaipur Files faces 150 cuts from CBFC, legal petition filed ahead of July 11 release

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