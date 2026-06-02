The accused had reportedly been working at the Tandon residence since 2020 and was entrusted with caring for the actor’s elderly mother.

A shocking case of alleged theft has emerged from the family of actress Raveena Tandon, with Mumbai Police arresting a 47-year-old caregiver, identified as Rashi Chhabria, for allegedly stealing jewellery and luxury items worth approximately Rs. 25 lakhs from the residence of the actor’s mother Veena Tandon and brother Rajiv Tandon.

Raveena Tandon’s mother’s caregiver arrested for alleged Rs. 25 lakh jewellery theft; Mumbai Police recover part of stolen valuables

According to reports, Chhabria had been employed at the Tandon household since 2020 as the primary caregiver for Veena Tandon, who is 86 years old. Over the years, she had reportedly earned the trust of the family and was granted access to several areas of the residence, including private sections that were not easily accessible to others.

The alleged theft came to light during the Dussehra festivities last year when family members noticed that several valuable items had gone missing. These reportedly included gold and diamond jewellery such as bangles, earrings, mangalsutra, as well as expensive watches belonging to Rajiv Tandon. The total value of the missing items was estimated to be around Rs. 25 lakhs.

Following the discovery, Rajiv Tandon filed a complaint with Mumbai Police and initiated efforts to trace the missing valuables. During the course of the investigation, suspicion reportedly fell on Chhabria. Initial questioning did not yield any breakthrough, as the accused allegedly denied involvement in the matter.

However, as investigators gathered additional evidence, the case took a significant turn. Police subsequently arrested Chhabria in connection with the alleged theft. Reports further suggest that investigators believe the accused may have broken into a locker within the residence before removing the valuables.

Mumbai Police have since recovered a portion of the missing jewellery and luxury accessories. Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace and recover the remaining items and determine whether any additional individuals may have been involved in the alleged crime.

The incident has drawn considerable attention given the long-standing association between the accused and the Tandon family. As the investigation progresses, officials are expected to gather more evidence regarding the extent of the alleged theft and the whereabouts of the remaining valuables.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon reacts to Punjab’s stray dog removal drive; urges CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure ‘humane and balanced’ action

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