Actor Salman Khan has spoken out in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms. In a post on X, the actor expressed sadness over the violence reported during the demonstrations and urged that the movement remain focused on the students' concerns rather than becoming a political issue.

Salman Khan REACTS to NEET protest violence, urges government to support students: “It should not be hijacked politically”

Salman Khan expresses support for students protesting over NEET

Sharing his thoughts, Salman wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement. Feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

The actor praised the students for raising their voices through peaceful means and said their determination to improve the education system deserved appreciation. "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud," he wrote.

Salman Khan urges NEET protesters to remain free from political influence

Salman also stressed that the issue should remain centred on students and education rather than political interests. "This issue is between the students and the educational system. It should not be hijacked politically. The credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who want to be educated," he added.

It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2026

Calls for education to become India's biggest priority

Concluding his message, the actor called for education to become a national priority and encouraged greater emphasis on learning. "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier and more fashionable year by year, so much so that people from outside come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," Salman wrote.

Salman's statement comes amid the ongoing "Chalo Sansad" march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has drawn widespread attention across the country. Several members of the film industry have also voiced their support for the students. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, while personalities including Hanumankind, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vir Das, Preity Zinta, Imran Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pa Ranjith, Soha Ali Khan and Huma Qureshi have also expressed solidarity with the movement and called for accountability and education reforms.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah SLAMS PM Narendra Modi over NEET protests, says, “Has he accepted responsibility for any blunders?”

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