Salim Khan, 90, father of superstar Salman Khan, is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. It is unknown what the reason for the senior Khan’s hospitalization is. But Salman has dropped all his current commitments to be by his father’s side.

“Salim Khan saab’s condition is serious”, reveals a source

While we pray for the patriarch’s recovery, the news report of his health is not encouraging.

A close friend of Salman said, “Salim saab’s condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he would get back home the soonest.”

A little while back, Salman’s friend reported, “Salim saab had breathing problems. Salman and the family immediately rushed him to the hospital. He is much better now.”

Also Read: Salman Khan’s close associate receives threat email linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.