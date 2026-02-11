Hours after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores in ransom, a close associate of Salman Khan has now received a similar threat via email. The sender has allegedly claimed links to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan’s close associate receives threat email linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Report

Threat email demands crores

According to IANS, the threatening email was sent to a close associate of Salman Khan, described as an actor working in the film industry. The message allegedly demanded crores of rupees and referenced connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sources in Mumbai Police said the Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials are tracking mobile locations of suspects near the homes of several celebrities and have stepped up vigilance across sensitive areas.

However, no formal police complaint has been registered so far by Salman Khan or the concerned individual.

Ranveer Singh also targeted

On Tuesday, February 10, Ranveer Singh reportedly received a WhatsApp voice note threatening him and demanding crores in ransom. Following the threat, Mumbai Police increased security outside the 40-year-old actor’s residence and began efforts to trace the sender.

Police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the extortion attempt. Ranveer Singh was last seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Background: Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang

The tension between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi gang traces back to 1998, when during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actor allegedly went on a hunting trip and hunted a blackbuck. The animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in jail, had publicly declared that it was his life’s goal to either make Salman Khan apologise for the incident or kill him.

The latest threat comes in the wake of another high-profile security scare. On February 1, gunshots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a formal probe into the recent threats. With multiple incidents involving prominent film personalities surfacing within a short span, police have intensified surveillance and security arrangements across the city.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the same individuals or network are linked to both the Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan associate threats. Investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Salman Khan shoots a patriotic song for Battle Of Galwan at Minister of Defence’s request

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.