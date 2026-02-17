Salim Khan admitted to hospital; no official update on health yet

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

News of his admission prompted family members to rush to the hospital. Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the facility shortly after the reports surfaced. The actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address the media gathered outside.

Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen arriving at the hospital, along with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.

Salim Khan is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers, best known for his collaboration with Javed Akhtar as part of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo. Over the decades, his work has shaped mainstream Bollywood storytelling.

As of now, the family has not issued an official statement regarding his health. Fans and members of the film fraternity are awaiting further updates.

