Nowadays, one wonders where stories claiming to be authentic versions of the truth come from. The latest brainwave in the Bolly-burlesque has to do with Aamir Khan mediating between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh in the ongoing dispute over Don 3.

Aamir Khan refutes reports of playing mediator in Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh dispute

Confident reports, originating from one of the leading publications, claim Aamir is trying to “sort out” the mess between the two parties.

But when this writer reached out to Aamir, he flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute. And thus, one more baseless Bollywood headline bites the dust.

