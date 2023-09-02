The release date of Salaar was earlier said to be September 28, 2023 but the film was pushed later.

The teaser of Salaar has already created a massive impact as fans of Prabhas are eager to see him in this action-packed avatar. The film is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Prithviraj Sukumaran also essaying a key role of the antagonist. With a power packed star cast and filmmaker’s team, the anticipation for this entertainer has always been at an all-time high. Fans of the South superstar were, however, disappointed, when reports of the film’s release date being pushed further started doing the rounds a day ago. However, now ending the curiosity, it has been revealed that the film will definitely arrive in theatres this year and that too in November.

Salaar new release date REVEALED! Prabhas starrer to release in November 2023

Just a day ago, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Fukrey 3 bagged the release date of September 28 as Salaar makers decided to reschedule the release date. Another source close to the project confirmed the details adding, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the film will be released in November around Diwali. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film."

Readers may be aware that the festival season of Diwali will be kicking in mid-November this year and the dates for the same are scheduled for the release of the highly anticipated movie in the YRF spy series Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. So, it will be interesting to see which date the makers of Salaar will be finalizing for its release.

After KGF, Prashanth Neel is expected to be creating another power packed franchise with Salaar: Ceasfire Part 1. The film is expected to explore the world of international mafia and promises to be a treat for action lovers.

